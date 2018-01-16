Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, January 16th, 2018

Tuesday, January 16th, 2018

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio is on this morning to talk about Trump claiming DEMs want a Shutdown, not a DACA fix.

- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on this morning to talk about how CVS will no longer airbrush their advertisements.

- Peter Franklin is THE GABBY CABBY! He delivers the True Tales from NYC as he does each week.

7 AM Hour

- Jamie Colby is the host of the Fox Business Network show, "Strange Inheritance." She shares with us some weird items left to people.

- Derek Clark from Broadway Utica is on this morning to talk about an addition to their season. The show is called "The Illusionists." If you love magic, then you'll absolutely love this show.

8 AM Hour

- Tim Abraham is a Bee Keeper and expert with the Mid-York Bee Keepers Association. We talk to him about the nests of these bees and wasps, false honey and endangered species.

- Andy Zilch is with The Utica Comets and he's on this morning to give us an update on the season and the hot start to 2018 for Utica's team.

- Professor Allan Saxe is on this morning with us to talk about legal experts thoughts on the Judge who blocked President Trump's DACA ruling.