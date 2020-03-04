Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020

Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- New cases of Coronavirus are popping up all across the country and we get an update on the latest from Tonya J. Powers (FNR).

- We always like to know what's going on downstate and who better to tell us than Peter Franklin? He is THE Gabby Cabby.

7 AM Hour

- We are pleased to have in studio Dr. Nicholas Qandah who is with CNY Brain and Spine Neurosurgery. He joins us this morning to talk about his practice and what ailments he can help you with.

- Have you heard of the Brain Toss App? You'll never forget a thing again! Bill does a little review of the app.

8 AM Hour

- One of the areas biggest events is being cancelled this year. The Abraham House is cancelling their flagship fundraising event, March Meatball Madness. Gina Ciaccia joins us this morning to explain why.

- A new study has been released on the performance of Corporate casinos in New York State. Clyde Barrow is the author of the study and he explains the disappointment and shortfalls experienced by those facilities.

- Biden and Bernie are battling today on Super Tuesday! The big ones up for grabs are Virginia and North Carolina. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) reports on what can be expected from these primaries.