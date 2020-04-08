Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- How is New York Sash handling this New York State COVID-19 PAUSE? They've had to adjust, but they're moving a lot of their design consultations online. We speak with Scot Hayes about it. He has had to pause installations, but will be ready to go when they have the go ahead.

7 AM Hour

- It was tough to negotiate a budget during this Coronavirus Pandemic, but it got done. How did Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon feel it went? She shares her thoughts with us.

- Aqua Vino in Utica is doing its part to feed families in need this Easter. Rob Esche joins us to explain what he, his mom and his team there are doing.

- Have questions for Dr. Kent Hall? He is the MVHS Chief Physician Executive and he has generously offered his time each morning to call in and answer any COVID-19 related questions.

8 AM Hour

- Another organization doing a food drive and helping those in need is Johnson Park. To talk on their behalf is local business owner Enessa Carbone.

- What will happen if local businesses violate "non-essential" gathering rules? If they are a restaurant owner and are in violation their health or liquor license could be in Jeopardy. We speak with Greeley Ford from the State Liquor Authority about possible consequences.

- We speak with CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles about what is making news these days in the Capitol.

- We continue to end shows with the National Anthem. Today, it's Laura Clive!