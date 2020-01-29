Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 29th, 2020

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Iowa Caucuses are less than a month away and Tonya J. Powers (FNR) has a report on what they have historically meant.

7 AM Hour

- Vaughn Lang is with the Irish Cultural Center and he joins us this morning to talk about the completion of the Five Points Public House and Event Center. He explains the temporary loss of their liquor license and what caused it.

- In July, Utica teen Bianca Devins was brutally murdered on Boilermaker Sunday. The mother of Bianca is in with us this morning along with Mae Scialdone. They are holding an event in her honor to benefit a scholarship fund for a student majoring in Psychology.

8 AM Hour

- The Senate Impeachment trial is ongoing and Rachel Sutherland (FNR) delivers a report on what to expect from today.

- Phil Lavanco is with Garden Entertainment at the Adirondack Bank Center and he joins us this morning to promote their collegiate E-Sports event coming up next week.

- Ryan Nobles of CNN is on this morning to give his analysis of what direction he feels the Impeachment trial will go.