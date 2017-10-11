Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, October 11th, 2017

Wednesday, October 11th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Simon Owen of Fox News Radio joins us this morning to give an update on the status of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

7 AM Hour

- Ed Bucciero is on this morning to weigh in on the term limit extension and the Reclaim NY interview.

- Joe Hobika is in this morning to discuss the issue of Reclaim NY and Term Limits.

8 AM Hour

- Mayor Arthur Pappas from North Tonawanda is on this morning to talk about a new bullying law that punishes parents for their child's behavior.

- Former Utica Mayor Tim Julian is on this morning to talk about the latest development to the Term Limit Extension issue brought about by Reclaim NY representative, John Byrne. Bill Morehouse calls in to respond about running unopposed.

- Joe Hobika joins the conversation and calls in to respond to a comment made by Bill Morehouse.

- Ryan Nobles of CNN is on this morning to talk about the latest on the NFL, North Korea and other topics on The Hill.