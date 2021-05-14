Missing Madison County Woman, 77, Located

Authorities in Madison County have canceled a Missing Person Alert for a 77-year-old Canastota woman was unaccounted for.

The Madison County NY Government Facebook page says that alert was called off shortly after 7:00PM Friday evening after Cheryl Wilkinson was safely located. There was some concern as to her whereabouts and safety as authorities said she suffers from dementia and was possibly in need of medical attention.

An alert had been sent out on social media saying the woman was unaccounted for since she was last seen late on Friday morning.

