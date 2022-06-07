Missing Rockland County Teen Found Dead in Hudson River

A missing Hudson Valley teen was found dead in the Hudson River.

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed police recovered the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. New York State Police worked with other local agencies to locate the body of the missing teenager in the Hudson River near Rockland County.

Body of Rockland County, New York Teen Recovered By Police in Hudson River

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., New York State Police from Troop F were notified about a missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park. New York State Police Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan, and Green counties.

The missing teenager was identified as 19-year-old Kevin Pinto from Spring Valley, New York, police say.

New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers, and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.

Missing Spring Valley, New York Teen Found in Hudson River

The body of Kevin Pinto was located and recovered by New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team Monday afternoon in the Hudson River, police say.

New York State Police reports the investigation is ongoing, but there does not appear to be any foul play, according to New York State Police.

A GoFundMe was started to help Pinto's family. CLICK HERE to donate.

New York State Police were assisted by Haverstraw Police Department, Rockland Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, New York State Park Police, and numerous local fire departments.

