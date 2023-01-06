New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?

The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.

Here's one question you may or may not have considered, do I need to use my turn signal when entering and exiting a New York roundabout?

In 1857 New York was the very first State to enjoy a roundabout with the design of Columbus Circle in Manhattan. Today, according to Kittleson.com, there are nearly 9,000 roundabouts in the United States and yet there still seems to be much confusion and frustration.

So, do you need to use a turn signal when entering and exiting a roundabout in New York? The answer is both yes and no.

The New York Department of Transportation offers a citizen's guide to roundabouts. In this guide it is explained that as you approach a roundabout you must slow down and yield to pedestrians and any traffic coming from the left. No need to use a turn signal entering the roundabout.

Once you are in the roundabout you must use your right turn signal prior to taking your exit. This goes for cars and trucks. Even if you are riding a bike through a roundabout you are required to use your right hand signal before exiting. If only Chevy Chase knew this all those years ago.

