Norther NY Teen Missing, Possibly Ran Away; NYSP

New York State Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old from Northern New York. Police say the teen is missing, but may also have run-away from home.

Jayvious Marsh was last seen on Wednesday (September 21) at around 4:00 in the afternoon, when he left his home on Route 11 in the town of LeRay, Troopers said. The teen is approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall, about 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

via NYSP via NYSP loading...

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State