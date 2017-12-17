Last year, photo journalist Linsey Addario spoke to WIBX's Keeler Show before her speaking engagement at Syracuse University about her amazing journey through some of the most dangerous parts of the world. This week, Addario was Chris Wallace's Power Player of the Week on Fox News Sunday.

During her interview on Keeler, Addario spoke of twice being taken captive by enemy combatants. She was imprisoned in 2004 during the beginning of the Iraq insurgency by

They tied us up, blindfolded us, beat us repeatedly, threatened us with execution

Al Qaeda and then again in 2011 in Libya by forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi. While held at gunpoint in Iraq, she was never beaten or mistreated; however, her treatment in Libya was drastically different. "They tied us up, blindfolded us, beat us repeatedly, threatened us with execution," said Addario. Interestingly, she spoke about how that period in the conflicts in that part of the world was far different to the way ISIS approaches conflict today. "Had I been taken captive by ISIS there would be no chance to survive at all," she said.

Listen to Addario's complete interview with Keeler below:

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Honored At The 2017 ICP Spotlights Luncheon Getty Images for the Internation loading...

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