Rome Police are using social media to renew a call for information leading to the whereabouts of a Rome man whose been missing for more than two years.

''Antoine Campbell should be celebrating his 35th birthday with his family today but, he was reported missing on May 11, 2019,'' the posting on the Rome Police Department page reads.

Campbell's last known address is Mill Street in Rome, and police say he was known to frequently visit the New York City area and the Albany/Troy area. Anyone who can provide information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Rome Police at (315) 339-7714. Also, anonymous tips can be submitted at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

In a separate case that it not related to Campbell's disappearance, Utica Police also recently renewed their call for information in the case of Jocelyn Johnson.

Jocelyn Johnson, missing person (via Utica Police)

The 32-year-old hasn't been seen since December of 2020.

''We are hoping that by continuing to highlight her, we can garner public assistance with locating Ms. Johnson,'' Police wrote on Facebook. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigator Van Horne at 315-223-3560.

