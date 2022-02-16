Your Help Needed Finding Missing Syracuse Man

Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing man.

A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for 78-year-old David Wrobel of Syracuse.

David Wrobel (original photo enhanced for clarity) Photo Courtesy: Onondaga County Sheriffs Office David Wrobel (original photo enhanced for clarity) Photo Courtesy: Onondaga County Sheriffs Office loading...

Wrobel was least seen on Everingham Road around noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was driving a 2013 grey Toyota Camry with the following license plate:

CCX-8339

Wrobel is described as five feet eight inches tall (5'8") weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, orange, and white Syracuse University jacket, black pants, a blue Pirates hat, brown boots, and glasses with black frames.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says that he has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

