Keeler Show Notes for Friday, August 23rd, 2019
Friday, August 23rd, 2019
6 AM Hour
- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about the release of the Bernie Sanders 'Green New Deal' which costs $16 Trillion. He says it will pay for itself.
- Willie Waffle is our official movie reviewer and he's got some duds this weekend.
Angel Has Fallen - Gerard Butler is a secret service agent accused of trying to assassinate the president. (1 1/2 Waffles)
Overcomer - Football coach is stuck coaching cross country and learns some valuable lessons. (2 Waffles)
Ready or Not - Hide and seek where the loser dies!!!!!!!
7 AM Hour
- Savannah Martin is the Sales Manager at Cosmos CBD in Rome and New Hartford. She explains the benefits and dispels the myths of CBD oil.
- We discuss our favorite Little Debbie Snack Foods.
8 AM Hour
- Professor Allan Saxe is with the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a political science professor. He talks about the Court ruling that determines Electoral College members are not bound by popular vote.
- Coach Dan Hunt is with Colgate University and he's on this morning to talk about kicking off the College Football season, for everyone.
- Naegele is in this morning with Buried Acorn Brewery to deliver our Craft Beer of the Week.