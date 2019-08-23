Keeler Show Notes for Friday, August 23rd, 2019

Friday, August 23rd, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about the release of the Bernie Sanders 'Green New Deal' which costs $16 Trillion. He says it will pay for itself.

- Willie Waffle is our official movie reviewer and he's got some duds this weekend.

Angel Has Fallen - Gerard Butler is a secret service agent accused of trying to assassinate the president. (1 1/2 Waffles)

Overcomer - Football coach is stuck coaching cross country and learns some valuable lessons. (2 Waffles)

Ready or Not - Hide and seek where the loser dies!!!!!!!

7 AM Hour

- Savannah Martin is the Sales Manager at Cosmos CBD in Rome and New Hartford. She explains the benefits and dispels the myths of CBD oil.

- We discuss our favorite Little Debbie Snack Foods.

8 AM Hour

- Professor Allan Saxe is with the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a political science professor. He talks about the Court ruling that determines Electoral College members are not bound by popular vote.

- Coach Dan Hunt is with Colgate University and he's on this morning to talk about kicking off the College Football season, for everyone.

- Naegele is in this morning with Buried Acorn Brewery to deliver our Craft Beer of the Week.