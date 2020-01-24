Keeler Show Notes for Friday, January 24th, 2020

Friday, January 24th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Willie Waffle is our weekend movie reviewer and there are two films debuting.

The Turning - The new nanny soon discovers those kids ain't right. (1 Waffle)

The Gentlemen - A drug lord tries to sell his business and everyone is trying to get a piece. Matthew McConaughey, Colon Farrell, Hugh Grant and more. (2 1/2 Waffles)

7 AM Hour

- After 6 weeks on the road Utica College Men's Hockey is back on home ice this weekend for two games. Head Coach Gary Heenan joins us this morning to talk about what he expects.

- Tom Wiers is a Private Investigator and he is in studio this morning to give his perspective on NY's new discovery law and requirements.

8 AM Hour

Francesca Greco Magee suffers from a rare lung condition that will require her to undergo a lung transplant. A benefit is planned this weekend to help offset the cost of her upcoming surgery.

- Derek Jeter isn't the only player being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this year. Former Utica Blue Sox Larry Walker is also going to be enshrined in Cooperstown. Joanne Gerace was the team's GM back then recounts her days working in the organization and brings in a big scrap book of all things Utica Blue Sox.