Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 9th, 2020

Monday, March 9th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Democrat Primary race is heating up and it's really only down to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) delivers a report on a preview of what's to come this week.

7 AM Hour

- What should colleges do to prep for the Coronavirus threat? Shad Crowe is the Director of Emergency Management at Utica College. He outlines what the college is planning for students returning from Spring Break.

- If you ever watched "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" you will remember Colin Mochrie. He and Brad Sherwood, another 'Whose Line' comedian, are doing a show at The Stanley called "Scared Scriptless."

8 AM Hour

- It was an enormous weekend for Utica College Men's Ice Hockey and they are UCHC Tournament CHAMPS! We speak with Head Coach Gary Heenan on what to expect going into the NCAA tournament.

- President Trump had a big weekend and is continuing to deal with the Coronavirus. Jon Decker of Fox News Radio recaps the President's weekend.