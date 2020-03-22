Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, March 19th, 2020

Thursday, March 19th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Bernie Sanders campaign has decided to 're-assess' things going forward. With a huge delegate deficit, when will Sanders drop out? We speak with Tonya J. Powers from Fox News Radio about it.

- Caller Jay is flight attendant who is preparing for several days worth of flights. He's hearing from co-workers who say some planers are carrying less than 5 passengers.

7 AM Hour

- In the midst of a pandemic it's important to know what you can do at home to help maintain your health and immune system. Dr. Richard Chmielewski is with the Falcon Clinic and he's on this morning to talk about Osteopathic approaches to health care. You can see the video of what we discussed on Doc's YouTube channel.

- What is the Utica School District doing for students who are without meals with the schools being closed? Joe Hobika is on the school board and he gives us an update on what plan is in place.

- We also get another update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS on the local approach to preventing COVID-19. He is the Chief Physician Executive at MVHS.

8 AM Hour

- You know it's a crisis when the Turning Stone closes. We speak with VP of Communications for the Oneida Indian Nation, Joel Barkin, on their plan going forward to deal with this Pandemic.

- Callers talk about COVID-19 concerns and experiences at local stores. Plus, Donna calls-in claiming kids shouldn't be out in public. Is that true?

- When the COVID-19 pandemic fades, global businesses are set to face a new danger...a wave of lawsuits. We speak with legal expert Quentin Brogdon about future fallout from the virus.