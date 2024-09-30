Naked Man Trying To Enter Home – RingCam Wakes Neighborhood

One might ask, what is going on in this world? Over the weekend, we were awakened to noise outside our home as a naked young man was trying to enter our house, our cars, and our backyard. Why the nudity? Why at 5 o'clock in the morning.

Authorities said, it's probably a person on drugs who has had a very bad reaction. A reaction that prompted them to take their clothes off and run through the neighborhood. Ultimately, police caught the young man, he spent the morning in jail, and neighbors didn't press charges.

What would cause someone to run around naked through a neighborhood? Here's what we learned from the experts.

Certain drugs can induce bizarre and dangerous behaviors, including stripping naked in public. These drugs typically affect brain chemistry, impairing judgment, self-control, and awareness. Stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine can cause hyperactivity, heightened body temperature, and hallucinations, leading some users to shed their clothes. The extreme heat they feel is often mistaken for actual overheating, prompting them to strip down in an attempt to cool off.

Synthetic drugs, particularly "bath salts" and some types of synthetic marijuana (commonly known as "spice" or "K2"), are notorious for triggering such behavior. These substances can induce psychosis, paranoia, and aggressive actions, including stripping naked, often out of confusion or hallucinations. They severely impair the brain’s normal functioning, making users prone to erratic behavior and increased risk of injury.

Certain hallucinogens like LSD or PCP can also lead to similar effects, with users losing touch with reality. In some cases, they may believe that their clothes are restrictive or harmful, causing them to undress.

It’s important to recognize that these drugs pose significant dangers to both users and those around them, as they not only result in public indecency but can also lead to serious health risks, including death.

The young man was being screamed at by neighbors to leave the neighborhood. He kept yelling back, I'm leaving...please don't hurt me. He was clearly on some sort of a drug induced trip.

Listen to Keeler and his wife Alison, explain what happened early Saturday morning.

